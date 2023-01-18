Lelia ‘Lee’ Myra Ratzesberger Stark
Lelia “Lee” Myra Ratzesberger Stark of Roanoke, Va., passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Lee was born in Danville, Ill., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 1929, a daughter of Louis Ratzesberger Jr. and Marian L. Vandervort Ratzesberger.
She attended local schools in Hoopeston, Ill., and graduated from the University of Illinois. In 1951, Lee married Daniel E. Stark of Champaign, Ill., and they began their life together in Arizona where their triplet children were born. Lee and Dan lived in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and moved to Harrisonburg, Va., in 1969. Lee taught first grade in Shenandoah County Schools.
Lee’s husband, Dan, and her son, Louis Paul Stark, pre-deceased her. She is survived by two of her children, Douglas T. Stark (Nancy) of Roanoke, Va., and Diane Lynn Ayres (John) of Chester, Va.; a brother, Louis Todd Ratzesberger in California and a sister, Marise Rivers in Oregon. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Lee is fondly remembered for her cheerfulness and generosity.
A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Roanoke, Va. at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Interment will be held in the Young America Cemetery in Hume, Ill.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
