Lena Pearl Dovel, 81, of Elkton, passed away July 30, 2021, at Life Care Center in New Market. A daughter of the late Willard and Tressie Breeden Hensley, she was born on Nov. 26, 1939, in Rockingham County, Va.
Lena will be remembered for her love and dedication to her family. She was a magnificent matriarch that especially cared for her grandchildren. She enjoyed keeping up with her friends and talking on the telephone.
Surviving are a daughter, Leisa Breeden and companion, Stacy Hudson of Brandywine, W.Va.; four sons, Everette Dovel and wife, Debbie, William Dovel and wife, Terri, Ronnie Dovel and wife, Diane, and James Dovel and fiancée, Raven, all of Elkton; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are many extended family members including close niece, Odessa Shifflett and close nephew, Brad Dovel, who were partially raised in the home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Olen Hensley.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Leroy Hulvey officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Peters Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.