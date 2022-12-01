Lena Pearl Shifflett, 86, of Elkton, Va., passed away Nov. 29, 2022, at her home with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. A daughter of the late George Dewey and Liffie Jane Hensley Smith, she was born in Harrisonburg on Oct. 8, 1936.
Ms. Shifflett was raised in Elkton and moved to Somerset, Pa., where the children were raised. She was previously employed with Howard Johnson’s in Pennsylvania and later Dollar General in Elkton. Lena was close with her granddaughter, Shana, while living as neighbors and she often spent time quilting and doing word searches and board games.
Surviving are a daughter, Marilyn Shifflett of Shenandoah; a son, Calvin Shifflett of Somerset, Pa.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Marie Shifflett Weigle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Dean; a son, George “Frank” Shifflett; companion, James Carroll Hensley; and former spouse, Henry Cletus Shifflett.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
All are welcome to pay their final respects from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
