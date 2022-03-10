Leo Conrad Heatwole, 81, of Dayton, went to be with his Lord at his home on March 8, 2022. Leo was born on July 9, 1940, in Hinton. He was the son of Frank Dewitt and Ressie Rebecca (Rhodes) Heatwole.
Leo was a mechanic for a while at his brother's shop, Heatwole Texaco. He then worked from his home in a garage behind his house in Dayton. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman, and was in a bowling league.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, one nephew and one great-nephew. He is survived by two nieces, one nephew, numerous great-nieces and nephews, and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.
Leo wanted to give a special thank you to Holly Smith, William Wenger, and Ann Hill and family.
Friends and family may stop by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater to sign the register book Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Friday March 18, 2022, at Dayton Cemetery with David Kite officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to aid with funeral expenses at Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
