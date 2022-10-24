Leo Elmer Lawson Sr., 82, of Elkton, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at his home. He was born April 26, 1940, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Ott and Della Lee Lawson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Randolph and Howard Lawson and sister, Eula Kingree.
Leo worked for Lantz Construction as a brickmason for many years. He enjoyed restoring antique furniture in his retirement. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and will always be remembered as a kind and gentle man.
On July 2, 1966, he married Essie Mary Lawson, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Leo Elmer Lawson Jr. and wife, Shelly; daughter, Lisa Winegard and husband, Stephen; granddaughter, Monica Lawson; and sisters, Kathleen Morris, Lois Hinkle and Brenda Shifflett.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Rescue Squad, 20871 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
