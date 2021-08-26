Leo Leonard (Dee Boone) Smith, 83, of Rockville, Md., passed away Aug. 21, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Md. He was the son of the late David L. Smith and Lelia Hinkle Smith of Criders, Va.
