Leon Alden Bowman, 69, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Leon was born March 12, 1952, to the late Roy and Della Bowman.
He was an electrician by trade, who retired from Banta/RR Donnelley. He was married to Susan Raish Bowman for nearly 41 years, who preceded him in death. Leon and Susan have two daughters, Lorena (Lori) Key (James Key) and Brittney Deese (Stephen Deese), who survive.
Leon is also survived by his very special father-in-law and friend, Herb Raish; his sister, Rhea Driver (and husband, Lewis Driver); brother-in-law, Kenneth Hanger; dear friend and sister-in-law, Peggy Bowman; girlfriend, Barbara Gregory; a large extended family and many wonderful friends, near and far.
He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Byrl Bowman, and sister, Anna Lee Hanger.
Leon was passionate about family, fostering a strong community and God’s spectacular creation. His love for nature was no more evident than in his passion for Virginia farms and the wildlife and mountains of West Virginia.
Due to the ongoing health concerns of COVID-19, there will be no visitation or viewing. All are invited to a memorial service for Leon at Peoples Baptist Church, 3523 Spotswood Trail, Penn Laird, VA 22846 on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 10 a.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization close to his heart—Turner Ashby FFA. Donations may be made directly to Turner Ashby High School (Please mark as “FFA-In memory of Leon Bowman”). The family would also like to encourage friends and family to continue his legacy of service by taking someone a meal, helping someone in need or simply encouraging others around you.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.