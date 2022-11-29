Leon Franklin Lucas, 73, of Luray, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. He was born Sept. 20, 1949, in Stanley and was a son of the late Albert Franklin Lucas and Loveina Dallas Lucas.
On Aug. 11, 1990, Leon married Diana Sue Cave Lucas, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Regina Harner of Luray; three brothers, Vincent, Alvin and Orville Lucas, all of Stanley; a sister, Wanda Dean of Shenandoah; a granddaughter, Rikki Miller of Luray; four nieces, Cassie Courtney, Tabitha Lucas, Valarie Atkins and Lorrie Beasley; and one nephew, Matthew Lucas.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Forward For Christ Baptist Church in Luray by Pastor Josh Parlett with visitation one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be in the Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Forward For Christ Baptist Church Building Fund, 169 Hinton Road, Luray, VA 22835.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.