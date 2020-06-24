Leon Gregory “Greg” Lam, 57, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Mr. Lam was born Dec. 11, 1962, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of Juanita Shifflett Lam and the late Archie Leon Lam. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Ray Lam.
Greg graduated from Spotswood High School in 1981 and was employed at DuPont until retirement. He was a musician and played with Franklin Dean and The Bandmasters, Lam Brothers Band and later Greg Lam and Friends. Greg provided music lessons for many others and played an assortment of instruments, but mostly the guitar and banjo of which he was self-taught at an early age. He was a member of Naked Creek Baptist Church and Massanutten Hunt Club. He enjoyed raising chickens, tending to his vegetable garden, grafting apple trees and maintaining a variety of apples.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Patricia Comer Lam; a son, Jason Lam; daughter, Laura Hammer and husband, Aaron, all of Elkton; brother, Jerry Lam and wife, Wendy, of Shenandoah; sister, Patty Lam and companion, Edward Puffenbarger, of Elkton; grandchildren, Winter Lam, Blakleigh Hammer, Brantley Hammer and Josie Lam, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the pavilion of Shenandoah Assembly of God Church near Comertown with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial will follow at Hensley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Thoroughfare.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Shenandoah Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Naked Creek Baptist Church, 757 Jollett Road, Elkton, VA 22827 or Shenandoah Assembly of God Church, 712 Maryland Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
