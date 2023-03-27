Leon J. Lucas
March 30, 1929-March 24, 2023
Leon, “Luke”, was born in Byron Center, Mich. to John and Nellie Lucas. He was a true patriarch, a fan of baseball and gardening. He loved the Lord and worshiped every Sunday with Covenant Presbyterian Church. He had a large family he loved. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen; son, Randy; five sisters; one brother; and his wonderful brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In 1972, Packaging Corporation of America brought him to the Shenandoah Valley, where he made his home in Bridgewater, Va.
Leon is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Mari-jo Lloyd, Jeanie Halbeisen (Jeff), Rusty Keller, Judy Greer and Eric Lucas. The joy of his life, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Leon never met a stranger, had a quick wit and was a kind and gentle soul, qualities he had until the very end. He will surely be missed.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
