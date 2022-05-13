Leon Rexford Waters passed away on May 5, 2022, in Bridgewater, Va. at 95 years young and led a wonderful life. He was a remarkable man known for many things, including: his ability and enjoyment of meeting new people; a no-nonsense kind of guy; always considering the less fortunate; his ability to make people feel at ease; always being on time (early); and most important, his love for his family. He could talk to anyone and was never afraid to start a conversation.
Mr. Waters was born in Luray, Va., on March 25, 1927, to James Ezra and Elmira Shenk Waters and was one of four children. He graduated from Luray High School in 1944, attended Roanoke College, enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1946 at Fort Sill, Okla. He began part-time work at the Luray Post Office and married Doris Anne Smith in 1948. He soon secured a full-time position with the U.S. Postal Service, which led to a distinguished 40-year postal career. He served in a number of roles at the Luray Post Office where he was the postmaster from 1967-71. He and Doris moved several times as his career continued. He served as assistant district manager in Portland, Maine, Charleston, W.Va., became the Sectional Postmaster in Charlottesville, Va., Lancaster, Pa., and he closed out his career as Sectional Postmaster in Richmond, Va. in 1986. He was recognized numerous times by the Postal Service for distinguished service over his career.
Mr. Waters was involved with numerous civic organizations throughout his life. In particular, he provided significant service, support and leadership through his involvement in the United Methodist Church, Boy Scouts of America including; Troop 7, Post 7, Camp Rock Enon and the Shenandoah Area Council. He was recognized for his leadership and service to the BSA and was awarded the Silver Beaver in 1967. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 22 for 77 years. He was always a voracious reader. He loved fiction, especially westerns and mysteries and was always willing to read a book to the grandchildren. He enjoyed music and was known to dance when he had the opportunity. He often enjoyed: sweets, especially chocolate covered peanuts, a brisk daily walk, making his family-famous beef stew (which he discovered by reading a cookbook when he did not have another book to read), playing a little golf, enjoying a good bourbon and cheering for the gray horse to win.
Mr. Waters is survived by his wife of 73 years, Doris Smith Waters; a daughter, Shirley Waters Edillon; two sons, Kenneth Craig Waters and Rexford Anson Waters; one son-in-law, Guido Edillon; two daughters-in-law, Dale Bodell Waters and Cynthia Kornegay Waters; nine grandchildren: Chris Edillon, Terri Edillon, Michael Edillon, Mark Douglas Waters, Lee Page Waters, Kelly Waters Scheider, Heather Waters Hartman, Matthew Rexford Waters and Bradley Anson Waters; and 12 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, J. Conway Waters and C. Edward Waters and one sister, Elaine Waters Russell.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff at Serenity Home in Bridgewater Retirement Community for their kindness, compassion and care of Leon.
A celebration of life and faith will be held at the Luray United Methodist Church on May 21 at 2:00 p.m. A reception will be held at Luray UMC after the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Camp Rock Enon Boy Scout Camp, Luray United Methodist Church, Bridgewater United Methodist Church, Page Public Library or the charity of their choice.
