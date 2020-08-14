Leona C. Miller
Leona Catherine Miller, 93, of Stanley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born April 16, 1927, in Allentown, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Lawrence B. Smith Sr. and Vivian C. Bergenstock Smith.
In 40 years of teaching, Leona taught at St. Maurice School and the Little People’s Education Workshop. In 2000, she received Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellow recognition. In 2006, Leona became Minister of Eucharist at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Luray, where she was a member.
On June 19, 1948, she married Joseph J. Miller, who died April 8, 2006.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary E. Hunkley and husband, Delwyn, of Stanley, Ann C. Oakes and husband, Robert, of Weyers Cave and Dolores R. Miller and companion, Edward Canterbury, of Silver Spring, Md.; three grandsons, Clint Hunkley and companion, Laurie Hartt, of Dale City, Jared Miller and companion, Heather Rhoades, of Hixson, Tenn., and William Canterbury and companion, Rhiannon Forseth, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and one great-grandson, William Rhoades, of Hixson, Tenn. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John C. Smith and Lawrence B. Smith Jr.; and one grandson, Brian Hunkley.
Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church by Father Edwin Perez. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Council of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 200 Collins Ave., Luray, VA 22835.
