Leona Kay Price Lucas, 70, of Quicksburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at U.V.A Medical Center in Charlottesville.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1951, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Willie Lambert, Sr. and Daphna Dellie Nesselrodt Lambert.
She worked as a housekeeper and was a member at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church. She loved to sing and was a member of the church choir.
On March 1, 1971, she married Orville E. Price, who died on Dec. 8, 2013. On Sept. 9, 2016, she married Tommy Lucas.
Also surviving is one daughter, Amanda Elaine Jenkins and husband, Michael, of Timberville; one son, Allen Eugene Price of Timberville; three grandchildren, Michaela Jenkins, Felicia Kirby, and Brittany Kirby; two brothers, Roy Lambert of Mount Jackson, and Willie Lambert, Jr. of Staunton, and one sister, Kathleen Borror of Harrisonburg.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Linette Marie Kirby; one brother, Raymond Lambert, and one sister, Flossie Sager.
Pastor Glen Turner and the Rev. Willie Hottinger will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church. Burial will follow at Cedar Run Cemetery near Broadway. Friends and family may view and sign a guest book 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
