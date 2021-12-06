Leona "Lee” Crider Watson of Virginia Retirement Community went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 5, 2021.
Born Aug. 12, 1926, in Mayland, Va. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard “Rick” Watson of Dallas, Texas and Harrisonburg, Va.; her parents, Wilbert Lee and Amanda Whitmer Crider of Shenandoah, Va.; her sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Frank Rinaca of Shenandoah, Va.; and her brother, Raymond Elwood Crider of Glen Burnie, Md.
Survived by her brother, Stanley Earl Crider and his wife, Hazel, of Shenandoah, Va.; stepsons, Paul Richard Watson and his wife, Svetlana and daughters, Olivia, Polina, and Angelina, of Moscow, Russia; Earl Brook Watson and his daughter, Nicole, of Point Venture, Texas; and a number of nieces and nephews, among them Lisa Crider of Rosedale, Md., Michael Ray Crider and his wife, Jolanta, of Marriottsville, Md., and Tina Crider Raynor and her husband, Gary, of Federalsburg, Md., whose love, frequent visits, and care brought much joy to her life. Surviving also is her dear friend and caregiver, Sharon Huddle of Harrisonburg, Va.
Lee enjoyed two separate careers. She was a high school English teacher in Virginia, California, and Texas and a property manager in Houston, Texas and Scottsdale, Ariz. In 1997, after an absence of 43 years from the Shenandoah Valley, she and her husband retired to Harrisonburg, Va.
Lee was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Court Square, Harrisonburg, Va., where she remained connected after no longer being able to attend.
Her favorite pastimes were her morning “Quiet Time” reading of the Bible and related works, writing in her Gratitude Journal, keeping current on her church’s activities, listening to music, and keeping in touch with her loved ones and friends.
Upon her request, the body was cremated and services will be private.
