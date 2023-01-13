Leonard Franklin “Keppy” Keplinger, 79, of Broadway, Va., passed away Jan. 11, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 8, 1944, in Bergton, Va., to the late Melvin and Alice Mathias Keplinger.
He was a truck driver at Houff Transfer before retiring and drove over 2 million safe miles. He was a member of the Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland.
Surviving are his brothers, Randy Keplinger of Broadway, David Keplinger of Harrisonburg, andDanny Keplinger of Mount Crawford; and his companion, Juanita Lantz of Broadway.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Keplinger and Lester Keplinger; and a sister, Deborah Keplinger.
Pastor Larry Aikens will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland. Burial will follow at the Bethel Cemetery.
Friends may view on Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.