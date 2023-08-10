Leonard “Jack” Knopp, age 88, of Rogers, Ark. passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. He was born July 25, 1935, in Lebanon, Pa. to Leonard and Beatrice (Albrite) Knopp. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Harriet Seaman Knopp, in 2018.
Jack was employed as a house parent and bus driver for Milton Hersey School for over 30 years. He was a faithful member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church. Jack was an avid golfer, fisherman and enjoyed hunting. He looked forward to his Tuesday Senior Scramble at Winn Mountain Golf Course where he got two Hole in Ones a month apart. When not on the golf course, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by two sons, Paul Knopp and his wife, Beth, of Rogers, Ark. and Robert Knopp and his wife, Lisa, of Tampa, Fla.; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Va. officiated by Pastor Wayne Wright.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 1 1a.m. prior to the service at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations made in Jack’s honor to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.
Arrangements in Fayetteville, Ark. are under the direction of Moore’s Chapel.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
