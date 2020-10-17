Leonard Louis Shank, Jr., 78, formerly of Harrisonburg, went to his eternal home on Oct. 16, 2020. They had recently moved to 5914 Lawyer Road, Port Republic, to be closer to their daughter, Krista Rodes and her husband, Allen, where she and other family members were able to care for him.
He was born on July 20, 1942, to Leonard Louis Shank Sr. and Beulah Mae Brady Shank. He is survived by his wife, Esther May Eberly Shank.
They were blessed with four children, Richard (Linda) Shank, Steven (Angie) Shank, Bruce Shank, and Krista (Allen) Rodes. They were also blessed with 10 grandchildren, Quentin Shank, John Shank, Katie Shank, Carson (Charlotte) Shank, Erin Shank, Kyle Shank, Erica Rodes, Lorna (Gordon) Knicely, Brady Rodes and Corina Rodes. He made many special memories with his grandchildren.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Shank. He is survived by his brother Jim (Dawn) Shank, and sister Joyce (Bob) Jellum.
Leonard was a people person and never met a stranger. He enjoyed many occupations including construction, truck driver, retiring from Shickel’s Corporation and enjoyed his time as an ICM Chaplain.
Ministers of the church will conduct a graveside service on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Bank Mennonite Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. The casket will be open one hour prior to the service.
Friends may view and sign the register book at McMullen Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The family will not be present during this time.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged.
The family would like to thank the Sentara RMH Hospice team, Janine, Jessica, and Jillian for their care and support over the past four months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berea Christian School, 1351 Garbers Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
