Leonard Robert Vaughan, 80, of Broadway, Va., passed away July 1, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 17, 1939, to the late Harry W. and Faye Miller Vaughan.
Leonard worked for Gladwell’s Plumbing before going on his own. He was a master plumber and electrician in Virginia. He graduated from Broadway High School and was a member of Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway.
Leonard is survived by his wife, the former Louise Mongold; two sisters, Betty Simmers and Jennifer Ritchie; one sister-in-law, Linda Vaughan; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion “Bob.”
His brother, Sam Vaughan, preceded him in death.
Pastor Scott Budde will conduct a graveside service 10 a.m. Monday at Linville Creek Cemetery.
A register book will be available from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
