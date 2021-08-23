Leonard Rudolph Mongold, 82, of Timberville, died Aug. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born April 14, 1939, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Wilson and Fannie Mongold.
Leonard was an auto mechanic. He was a member of Morning View Mennonite Church in Singers Glen. He loved his family, his church family, animals, especially his dog, Jack, bowling and his special friend, Buck Price. He was very proud of his daughter, Tina, for becoming an RN and helping those in need. Leonard enjoyed trips with Harold and Jewel listening to many group singings.
On May 6, 1965, he married the former Janet Walton, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Tina McCoy of Verona; a son, Ricky Mongold of Timberville; a sister, Juanita Cosner of Timberville; a sister-in-law, Anna Cubbage of New Market; a nephew, Kenneth High of Timberville; a niece, Cathy Richards of Luray; a number of cousins and granddogs, Louie Kessler, Jagger McGuire, and Auggie Bogart.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Maynard Mongold.
Pastors Ric Gullman and Raleigh Rhodes will conduct a funeral service Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Morning View Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at Lindale Mennonite Cemetery in Linville.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Monday (today) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to view and sign the guest book.
Memorial contributions may be made to Morning Star Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 27, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
