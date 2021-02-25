Leonard Stephen Yurkovic, 83, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port. He was born Dec. 22, 1937, in Coaldale, Pa., to the late Francis and Margaret Shigo Yurkovic.
Leonard was a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Class of ’61. As part of his military service, he served in Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After serving his country, he went on to make a career for himself at SI Handling Systems in Easton, Pa., where her retired as the CEO.
In his free time, he loved traveling with his wife worldwide; their most precious time together was in the Pocono Mountains and their getaways to Florida. He was a caring and giving family man who enjoyed spoiling his wife and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed swimming, crabbing and fishing, and ending a day with a good beer and a cigar. Len always knew how to get a laugh out of anyone he encountered.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Rita Frendak Yurkovic.
He is survived by his four children, William “Bill” Yurkovic and wife, Megan, Virginia “Ginny” Genco and husband, Vic, Mark Yurkovic and wife, Triscia, and Matthew Yurkovic and wife, Tara; four sisters and 10 grandchildren who will miss their “Pop” and his love and humor always.
