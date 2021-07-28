Leonie “Lynn” Marie Schultz, 91, of Bergton, Va., passed away July 27, 2021, at Life Care Center in New Market. She was born Feb. 23, 1930, in Weehawken, N.J., to the late Charles R. and Anna Louise Bracco Hunsdurfer.
Lynn retired after 20 years of teaching elementary school in Ridgewood, N.J. She loved crewel embroidery, reading, and traveling. She bred and exhibited Pekingese dogs, and won 13 AKC Championships. Upon retirement, she and Howard moved to their country home in Bergton in 1985.
In 1949, she married Howard Eden Schultz, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are two grandchildren, Sara Schultz Basile and husband, Matt, of New Jersey and Kaitlyn Schultz Taylor and husband, Jarred, of Texas; three great-grandchildren, Amelie Basile, Ayla Basile and Charlotte Taylor; her dog, Nonie; and special friends and caregivers for 20 years, Dale and Carol Harper.
Three sons, Craig Schultz, Steven Schultz and Mark Schultz, preceded her in death.
Her body was cremated. There will be no services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
