Mr. Leroy Dale Riggleman, 82, of Rockingham, Va., passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 18, 1938, on Mitchell Mountain at Kline, W.Va., and was the son of the late Jesse Riggleman and Mable Mitchell Riggleman.
Leroy worked for Griffith Bag Company, Casco Ice, Douglas Pierce, Marvel Poultry, Brockway Plastics and Cargill. He enjoyed farming and spending time at his farm in West Virginia, and was Baptist by faith.
His wife, Virginia Grace Riggleman, preceded him in death on April 26, 2021. A son, Stacey Riggleman; a daughter, Denese McDorman; and an infant brother also predeceased him.
Surviving are one son, Dennis L. Riggleman (and Sue) of Hinton, Va.; eight grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin.
A graveside service and interment will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at Kline Cemetery with Pastor Glenn Sites officiating.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
