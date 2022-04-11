Leroy William Wease, 85, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Wease was born Sept. 26, 1936, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Edward William and Irma Virginia Breeden Wease.
He served and retired from the United States Army. During his life, he started his military career in 1954 at the age of 18 and continued his military career until 1974. During this time, he served his country with respect and honor. From this period of time he trained at Fort Eustis Virginia and then was sent to North Korea for one tour. After serving in North Korea, he traveled to different states and countries such as Alaska, Germany, White Sands, New Mexico and two tours in Vietnam. He received several medals and received the Bronze Star for Bravery in Vietnam. He was with the 101st Airborne Special Forces and was a Sergeant First E-7.
Leroy was a great athlete playing basketball and baseball in his younger life at Linville. When he retired from the military in 1974, he worked on an oil rig in the Ocean off the Coast of Texas for years and then decided to come home to Virginia to be closer to his family. Being back in Virginia, he really retired. He loved spending time on the phone with his family members talking and remembering times about his life. He loved wrestling on TV and playing the lottery. He was a joy to everyone around him.
On Oct. 13, 1999, he married Fern Morris Crawford Wease, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Madelyn Wease, Nathan Wease, Connie Brooks, Joy Crawford, Mike Crawford and Dwayne Crawford; brothers Lynn Wease, Bob Wease and wife, Teresa; sister, Mary Jane Staples; brother-in-law, Jim Blizzard; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Roy Wease; sister, Martha Blizzard; brother, Gary Wease; and a brother-in-law, Larry Staples.
Pastor Dan Horning and Elder Tim Conley will conduct a funeral service Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Military Rites by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
