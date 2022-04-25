Leroy Wilson Raines, 85, of Charles Town, W.Va., died Saturday, April 16, 2022, after a brief illness.
Mr. Raines was born June 9, 1936, in McGaheysville, Va., the son of the late Howard William Raines and Etta Rossen Raines.
After high school graduation, Mr. Raines served in the Army from 1956-1958, stationed at the USAG Army Base in Wiesbaden, Germany. Mr. Raines married Beverly Leap Raines on Nov. 14, 1958, and settled down in Harrisonburg, Va. Mr. Raines held an Associate Business Degree from Dunsmore Business College and a Master's Degree from UVA School of Business. He spent decades in the local banking industry, starting as a teller at Valley National Bank and eventually assuming the role of Vice President of First American Bank and President of Broadway Bank. After the merger of Broadway Bank with F&M Corporation, Mr. Raines moved to Charles Town, W.Va., in 1992 as President of F&M National Bank Ranson, Regional President of the Martinsburg Region, and a member of the F&M National Board of Directors.
Mr. Raines was continually active in charitable and public service organizations, serving as President of the Harrisonburg Lions Club International, Chairman of the Rockingham County School Board, a member of the Moose Club of Charles Town, as well as roles in the Episcopal Church in Mount Jackson, Va., and Zion Episcopal Church in Charles Town.
Mr. Raines is survived by his wife, Beverly; his children: Keith Raines of Bunker Hill, W.Va., Carol Geiger of Galloway N.J., and Carter (Anne) Raines of New Market, Md.; a sister, Sheila Hevener of Harrisonburg, Va.; and seven grandchildren: Phillip Raines, Andrew Raines, Ashley (Vince) White, Zachary McCray, Sarah Raines, Sydney Raines and Elliott Raines; and two great-grandchildren, Luke and Owen White. Mr. Raines was preceded in death by his brother, Marvin “Rusty” Raines.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, WV.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Zion Episcopal Church, Charles Town, with The Rev. Dean Lawrence officiating. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, Va.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.