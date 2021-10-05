Lesley Richard Curry, 78, of Weyers Cave, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 29, 1942, and was the son of the late Richard Curry and Savilla Huffman.
Lesley owned and operated Curry Plumbing and Heating before retiring. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Rattlesnake Ridge Hunt Club.
On May 28, 1966, he married Ethel Marie Meekins Curry, who preceded him in death Nov. 2, 2016. A daughter, Debra L. Curry, and two sisters also preceded him in death.
He is survived by a daughter, Jackie Elwell and husband, Bruce, of New Jersey; two sons, Lesley B. Curry of Weyers Cave and Shawn Curry of Grottoes; eight grandchildren, Felicia Curry, Shane Curry, Brandon Whetzel, Nicole Curry, Elizabeth Curry, Thomas Curry, Chasity White and Jesika Curry; four great-grandchildren, Jaylen Durrett, Jazlyn and Ja’Nae Williams and Dawsen Curry; and numerous extended family members.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave with Pastor Merle Fisher officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 4110, Glen Allen, VA 23058.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
