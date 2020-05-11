Leslie Hope Bulken
Leslie Hope Bulken, 82, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home. Leslie was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on June 9, 1937, a daughter of the late Hope Power (Wilson) and Harry Gorgas Jopson.
Leslie received a BA from Dickenson College in Biology and English. She was a teacher at Proctor High School in Utica, N.Y., and was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg. She was an avid quilter.
On June 8, 1957, she was united in marriage to Philip Henry Bulken, who preceded her in death Oct. 4, 2019.
Leslie is survived by son, Edward “Ned” Bulken and girlfriend, Denise Dalton, of Bridgewater; grandsons, James Donner and Amy Phillips, Adam Donner and Heidi Miller and Patrick Donner; great-grandchildren, Mary, Lilliana, Reyna, and Peyton; sister, Harriet Mercer and husband, Richard, of Massachusetts and nephew, James Mercer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
