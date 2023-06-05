Leslie Jo Dow, 57, of Dayton, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023.
She was born April 25, 1966, and was a daughter of the late William VanPelt and Sandra Shiflet.
Leslie wrote her own obituary before passing:
Having determined that most people are ridiculously flattering once you're dead, I have decided to say a few words instead. Leslie was born April 25, 1966. My parents did me the kindness of letting me free range most of the time. Then I did a bunch of stuff we don't need to rehash here, you people know too much about me as it is. I was planning to make this hilarious and much longer, but I may not have the time I'd like to do so. My main point is this: I've had an awesome life, and I thank every one of you for being a part of it. Don't trust Whitey, and don't take any shit from anyone. Blessed be.
Leslie is survived by four children, Sarah (Austin) Driscoll, Brendan Horn, Joshua Stahl and William Stahl; one brother, Kevin (Becky) VanPelt; three wonderful grandchildren, Dylan Stahl (mother, Heather Hamilton), Toby Driscoll, Milo Driscoll, and her spouse, David Dow.
A service celebrating Leslie's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in her honor to an animal rescue of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
