Leslie Thomas (Tommy/Jinx) Jenkins, 74, of Stanley, Va., passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side and entered his heavenly home on Aug. 25, 2022. Tommy was born in Bluefield, W.Va., on Feb. 10, 1948. He spent most of his adult life in the Newport News, Va. area retiring from the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Environmental Dept. in Norfolk.
After retirement, his only wish was to move to the mountains and that wish came true in 2008. Every day he could see his mountains from his back deck. He was very active in his community giving back. He was a past Commander of the Shenandoah VFW.
Tommy was a proud U.S. Army veteran and served in Vietnam. He was a member of the U.S. Army Special Security Group (USASSG ASCI DA) as well as the 4th Infantry Division.
He graduated from Newport News High School, Class of 1966, and was a proud Typhoon, staying in contact with many friends. He was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Geraldine (Dene) Jenkins Garner and his daddy, John C. Jenkins, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, his wife, Janet Jenkins; his son, John Jenkins (Kenzie); a grandson, Mike Jenkins, and his sister, Debbie Jenkins (Nan). He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
The family wants to thank the Hospice Staff (Jessica Foltz ad Holly Showalter) that cared for him.
Memorial donations may be made to 22Mohawks.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, Va. The family will receive friends after the service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
