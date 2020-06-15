Lester Garfield Cubbage
Lester Garfield Cubbage went to be with his Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home in Harrisonburg.
He was born Aug. 10, 1938, in Page County, Va., the middle (sixth) child born to Clyde Carson Cubbage and Edith McCoy Cubbage.
On Feb. 1, 1958, he married Annabelle Cooper, who preceded him in death on Jan. 3, 2007.
Lester was a carpenter for over 50 years, building custom homes in the area and Northern Virginia. He was the owner of L.G. Construction Company.
Lester is survived by his wife, Shirley Cubbage; his children, Jefferey (Loretta) Cubbage, Robin (Jeff) Lindsay, Tammy (Robert) Warren and Sharon (Tim) Manss.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Hilary Perry and Caroline Cubbage, Kate Lindsay Bowman, Jonathan Lindsay and Megan Lindsay Bitar, Robbie Hinkle, Ashley Hinkle and Brad Warren, Samantha and Patrick Manss, and eight great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are a brother, Aldine, and sisters, Phyllis Gochenour, Ellary Owens, and Lenora Williams.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Mack, Warfield, and Emory Cubbage, and sisters, Linda Cubbage, Ella Turner, and Celia Jewel.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Church of Solsburg in Elkton, Va.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Solsburg where he attended faithfully. Pastor Josh Shifflett will be officiating.
Lester will be laid to rest at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, north of Harrisonburg, Va.
Funeral Arrangements by Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, and condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
