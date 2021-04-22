Lester Garrett Keplinger, 70, of Timberville, Va., died April 20, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 11, 1951, in Harrisonburg to the late Melvin and Alice Mathias Keplinger.
Lester worked at Howell Metal before retiring. He had previously worked at Ethan Allen in Bridgewater. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his wife, Christine Lou; his son, “John Boy” Keplinger and wife, Susie, of New Market; grandchildren, Amber Wimer and Matthew Wimer; great-grandchild, Addison Wimer; four brothers, Leonard Keplinger of Broadway, Randy Keplinger of Broadway, David Keplinger of Harrisonburg and Danny Keplinger of Mount Crawford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pastor Larry Aikens will conduct a graveside service 10 a.m. Friday at Bethel Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Mayland.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per CDC requirements, social distancing and masks will be required at the funeral home and the cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
