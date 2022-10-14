Lester Lee Baker Jr., 81, of Timberville, beloved husband of Judy Baker, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his home.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Dellinger Cemetery in Edinburg. Pastor Kevin Gerber will officiate.
Mr. Baker was born July 25, 1941, in Rockingham County, son of the late Lester Lee Baker Sr. and Lucille Estep Baker.
He formerly worked at Concord, VDOT and co-owner of Baker Insurance Company. Lester was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Baker, whom he married on Sept. 18, 1976.
He is survived by three children, Lester Lee Baker III (Cynthia) of Broadway, Cynthia L. Reamer (William) of Timberville and Pamela Diaz (David) of New Market; four stepchildren, Cynthia K. Johnson of Mount Jackson, Bonnie L. Weatherholtz of Mount Jackson, Ronnie L. Weatherholtz (Doris) of Strasburg and Jennifer Halterman (Jim) of Quicksburg; sisters and brothers, Ellen Miller (Bob-deceased) of Mount Jackson, the late Fay Tisinger (Marion), Peggy Delawder (Marvin-deceased) of Broadway, Fred Baker (Helen-deceased) of Quicksburg, Roger Baker (Zelda) of Harrisonburg, John Baker (Ada) of Bealeton and Linda Mumaw (Marshall) of Edinburg; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
