Lester Lee Daniel went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home in Harrisonburg. He was born Feb. 23, 1939, and was the son of Sadie (Heatwole) and Austin McDorman, Sr. He drove trucks for Anderson Trucking Company for many years. He was a master leather craftsman and a member of the Harrisonburg Mennonite Church.
He is survived by his brother, Lewis E. McDorman of Timberville; sisters, Lillian Baugher of Honeybrook, Pa. and Louise Dunn of Harrisonburg, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Lydia Lee Gembler, Lorraine Burges, Nonie McDorman, Lelia Richards Martin, Lois McDorman, Louella McDorman, and brothers, Leonard McDorman, Sr. and Lawrence McDorman.
The family will have a private graveside service at Mt. Clinton Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.