Lester “Lloyd” Meadows, II, 63, husband of Susan (Clough) Meadows, of Weyers Cave, Virginia, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, December 16, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Mr. Meadows was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on January 30, 1958, a son of the late Lester and Mary Virginia (Bowman) Meadows.
Mr. Meadows was a graduate of Fort Defiance High School, Radford University and James Madison University. He was employed by Blue Ridge Community College. Lloyd loved his job, working with and teaching his students, and he loved his colleagues. He thoroughly enjoyed playing basketball, tennis, and pickleball and was excited to help others learn to play. Lloyd never met a stranger and was quick to help anyone in need. He loved fiercely, cared deeply, and quietly lived his life for others.
In addition to his wife of 33 years, Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Kali of Chesapeake; his son, Kenton of Weyers Cave; siblings, Janice Harris (Dale Rankin) of Staunton, Richard Meadows of Weyers Cave, Cheryl Hart (Jay) of Richmond, Cindy Walker (Marvin) of Radford, and Alan Meadows (Dawn) of Fort Defiance and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Weyers Cave by Pastor Dan Purdom.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorial contributions be made the the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402, as this would make Lloyd very happy.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
