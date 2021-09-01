Lester Phares Witmer, 53, of Weyers Cave, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Lester was born in Salem, Ohio, on Nov. 16, 1967, a son of Martha (Martin) Witmer of Rockingham and David Witmer of Weyers Cave.
Lester was a member of Bank Mennonite Church and was the owner of Witmer's Concrete Pumping.
On July 2, 1988, he was united in marriage to Mary (Hoover) Witmer, who survives.
Lester is also survived by sons, Duane Witmer and Dean Witmer, both of Weyers Cave; daughters, Destiny Freed and husband, Brendon, of Dayton and LeAnn Witmer and Lori Witmer, both of Weyers Cave.
Additional family surviving members include sisters, Maryann Miller and husband, Nathaniel, of Dalton, Ohio, Louise Tice and husband, Ben, of Broadway and Martha Jean Manetta and husband, Mark, of Fulks Run; and brothers, Joel Witmer of Dundee, Ohio, and Neal Witmer and wife, Christina, of Morrison, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Ellen Witmer.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Dayton Mennonite Church. The family will not be present between 4 and 6 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Dayton Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at Bank Mennonite Church Cemetery in Rushville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Mennonite Church, 4887 John Wayland Highway, Dayton, VA 22821.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
