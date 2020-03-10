Lester Wayne Howdyshell Sr.
Lester Wayne Howdyshell Sr., 65, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home. Mr. Howdyshell was born Oct. 28, 1954, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Whitney Leroy and Jearlene Virginia Hoover Howdyshell.
He was employed by Valley Blox and Building Materials (CP&P) and Donovan’s Used Cars. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and loved rebuilding his muscle car.
On Oct. 31, 1972, he married Norene See Howdyshell, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Terri Lee Nesselrodt and husband, Tony, Lester W. Howdyshell Jr. and wife, Amy, Joshua Howdyshell and wife, Katie; sister, JoAnn Legg; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Howdyshell, Martha Taylor and husband, Donnie; brothers-in-law, John Harper, Dennis Weaver; grandchildren, E.J. Fulk and wife, Danielle, Colton Fulk, Brittany Nesselrodt, Jessica Mitchell, Kyler Howdyshell, Nelson Howdyshell, Emily Howdyshell, Alysha Howdyshell, Wyatt Howdyshell; and great-grandchildren, Lillyann Mitchell, Layla Mitchell, Jacob Mitchell, Luna Fulk, London Fulk, Brooklyn Nesselrodt; his beloved dog, “Cookie”; and special family friends, Eddie and Jean Donovan, Marlene Gnagey, Jay and Rhonda Liskey.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Howdyshell was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Whitney Howdyshell; brother, Ricky Howdyshell; sisters, June Harper, Janet Harold and husband, John; sister-in-law, Lefa Weaver; and a close family friend, Jake Donovan.
Pastor Jim Muhlenkamp will conduct a funeral service Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Clinton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Department, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821 or the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
