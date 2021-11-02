Leta C. Hilton
Leta C. Hilton, of The Villages, Fla., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Oct. 26, 2021, at The Villages Regional Hospital with her husband of 51 years, Fred Hilton, by her side.
An incredibly talented interior designer, Leta was president and owner of Classique Designs Inc. in Harrisonburg for more than 30 years. During that time, she assisted hundreds of people through Virginia beautify their homes. Her clients became more than clients--they became lifelong friends. When she and her husband moved to The Villages full time in 2009, she continued to work with new friends and help them make their homes more pleasant and welcoming. She had received many awards and honors from various interior design societies.
Leta was born on April 30, 1949, and was raised in Roanoke. She was predeceased by her parents, O.B. and Dorothy Cook. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Brad Hilton of Mooresville, Ind., his wife, Elissa and children, Jacob, Kate and Beth; and Travis Hilton of Charlottesville. She is also survived by a sister, Shirley Sanders of Roanoke.
Leta and Fred met in 1967 when they both worked in the newsroom of The Roanoke Times. They were married in 1970 and moved to Harrisonburg in 1972. She formed her new business and operated Classique Designs Inc. in an historic home on East Market Street and then on South Main Street.
She and Fred toured Florida in 2006 looking for a place to retire. They visited The Villages and bought a home under construction in the Village of Mallory Square the same day. They rented the home part time and visited whenever they could until both retired in 2009 and they moved to The Villages. She quickly made new and dear friends in The Villages. She particularly enjoyed playing samba and bridge with her many friends.
Leta had a deep love for her children, her daughter-in-law and her three grandchildren, but she also had a special affection for the pets that shared their lives with Leta and Fred. They included Buffy, a prissy miniature poodle; Teddy, a big brown dog; and Paris, a gorgeous American Eskimo.
According to Leta’s wishes, she will be cremated with the Neptune Society of Summerfield, Fla. handling arrangements. A celebration of life for Leta will be held in the near future.
