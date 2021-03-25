Lethia Ann Johnson, 53, of Mount Sidney, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. A daughter of Edward L. and Linda Keyton Roach, she was born June 8, 1967, in Harrisonburg.
Lethia graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1985 and worked in health care before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She was dedicated to supporting her daughter, Senya, in many ways including her soccer athletics.
On Feb. 19, 2000, she married Marcus Eric “Marc” Johnson, who survives. Also surviving are her parents, Edward and Linda Roach of Grottoes; a daughter, Senya Johnson of home; two sisters, Rhonda Armentrout and husband, Doug, of Harrisonburg and Wendy McGirr of Harrisonburg; three brothers, Allen Southers and wife, Cheryl, of McGaheysville, Chris Roach and wife, Angel, of South Carolina and Edward Roach Jr. and wife, Jacque, of Mayland; father-in-law, Danny Johnson of Narrows; brother-in-law, Danny Johnson Jr. of Narrows; special nephews, Corey Armentrout and Hunter Armentrout; special friend and caregiver, Katie Miller; several nieces and nephews and extended family.
A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Tony Hiles officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Facial covering and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
