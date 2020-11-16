Levi Colton Bare, 26, of Broadway, died Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 30, 1993, in Broadway and was a son of Kent Alton Bare of Broadway and Trudy Gay Beam of Harrisonburg.
Levi worked on his family’s farm, Alton Bare Farms, and was a graduate of Broadway High School, class of 2012.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Aaron Bare of Broadway; sister, Amanda Bare of Bridgewater; paternal grandfather, Alton “Shine” Bare of Fulks Run; aunts, Kathy Chandler and husband, Jeff, of Broadway and Kim Turner of Stanley; numerous cousins; his best friend, Eli; and his dog, Grizzly.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gavin Bare, and paternal grandmother, Rebecca June Bare.
His body was cremated and there will be no services.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
