Levi Samuel Shackelford
Levi Samuel Shackelford, 85, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, in hospice care in the home of Donna Resendiz.
Levi was born in West Virginia on Dec. 4, 1936, a son of the late Sarah (Shoemaker) and Trevor Brown Shackelford.
He was a self-employed contractor and floor finisher. He enjoyed hunting and watching old westerns and NASCAR.
On Aug. 18, 1961, he was united in marriage to Peggy Ann (Moyers) Shackelford, who preceded him in death.
Levi is survived by four sons, Trevor “TL” Shackelford and wife, Ellen Kramer Shackelford, of Bridgewater, Rex Moyers and wife, Martha, of Harrisonburg, Harrison Moyers and wife, Marie Rankin-Moyers, of Staunton and Keith Moyers and wife, Linda, of Rockingham; grandchildren, Kevin Shackelford, Rachel Moyers, Regina Good (Chad), Tyler Moyers (Tiffany), Cheyenne Moyers and Brandon Moyers; and great-grandchildren, Kailie Moyers, Bella Moyers and Levi Good.
He is also preceded in death by a son, Samuel Eugene Shackelford; brothers, Brown and Bill Shackelford; and sisters, Martha Beazell, Mary Ann Sonier, Sarah Harvey and Bettie McBee.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. At Levi’s request, the casket will be closed.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Mount Solon with The Rev. Jamie Smith officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church social hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church Ladies Auxiliary, 372 Kyles Mill Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843 and/or Briery Branch Community Center, 6628 Briery Branch Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
