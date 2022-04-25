Leviro Monroe Stull, 54, of Dayton, Va., passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at home. Monroe was born Aug. 29, 1967, in Nicholas County, W.Va., and was a son of the late Jasper Leviro and Bonnie Lou Lambert Stull.
Monroe was raised in Pocahontas County and later relocated to the Shenandoah Valley where he established a career in trucking for over 30 years. He valued a commitment to hard work but not without finding time for pleasure in riding his motorcycle.
Monroe is survived by his companion, Angela Harrah of Dayton; a son, Ethan Johnson of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Kimberly Ramirez and husband, Rafael, of Harrisonburg and Sheila Varner and husband, Robert, of Durbin, W.Va.; two brothers, Earl Stull and Charles “Buck” Stull, both of Nicholas County, W.Va.; four nephews and three nieces, including close niece, Brissa Ramirez and close nephew, Christian Ramirez.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Dan Garber officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
