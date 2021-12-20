Lewis Andrew Warner, 81, a resident of New Market, passed away late in the morning hours of Dec. 18, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
He, along with his wife, Peggy, who preceded him in death, lived on West Market Street in Harrisonburg for over 50 years before moving to Mt. Clinton Pike a few years ago. After the death of his wife, Lewis was unable to care for himself and moved into assisted living before the Lord called him home.
Mr. Warner was born Jan. 18, 1940, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Wilda Marie Warner.
He attended school mostly in Franklin, W.Va. He volunteered for many years at Hose Company No. 4 and Harrisonburg Rescue Squad. He was a life member at both locations. He worked for several years at Walker Manufacturing and Valley Oil.
Lewis was an active member of Garber’s Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg, where he was a previous deacon and Sunday School teacher for adult classes. He liked going camping in the yellow school bus he worked at transforming into a camper for many years. Lewis was a collector of business cards, note pads, movies, and anything else he found to be of use. He knew no strangers and would easily strike up a conversation. He would be the man with a bottle of bubbles in his pocket and would pull it out on random occasions to make children laugh. His grandchildren can remember him always having a silly song ready to sing--especially the Bed Bug song.
On May 26, 1960, he married Peggy A. Fulk Warner, who passed away May 15, 2020. They were married for almost 60 years.
Surviving are his children, Lewis “Lou” Warner Jr. and wife, Therese, of Port Republic and Dorothy “Dottie” Nicholson and husband, Lynn, of Mayland; sisters, Linda Showalter and Sandra Sullivan; grandchildren, Crystal Noakes and husband, David, Cheryl Goins and husband, Paul, and Justin Nicholson and wife, Felicia; special daughter, Leilani Ritchie and her children, Caiden and Cam; great-grandchildren, Audrey, LaNora, Elaina, Isiah, Bella, and Korie; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Warner was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Warner.
Pastor Ken Dolan will conduct a graveside service Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hose Company No. 4, 210 East Rock St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.