Lewis B. Shifflett, 85, of Rocky Bar, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Mr. Shifflett was born May 6, 1935, in the Rocky Bar area of Elkton and was a son of the late Maynard and Ruth Shifflett. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Emmitt Shifflett, and a stepson, David A. Dean.
Lewis was employed with Walker Manufacturing as an Inspector for over 25 years. When he was younger, he loved hunting, fishing and always enjoyed tending to his garden. He also enjoyed camping, traveling, going to the beaches in Florida and visiting Disney World.
He was the primary caregiver to his wife of almost 45 years, Reva Meadows Shifflett, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, David Shifflett and Steve Shifflett; stepchildren, Nolan Dean and wife, Danielle, and Patricia Housden and husband, Ralph; brothers, Sherman and Ronal Shifflett; sister, Bonnie Jesse; grandchildren, Adam, Jason and Tyler Shifflett, Teresa Rizzi, Chris Housden, Jonathan Dean, Ashton Beighe, Alli Dean, Jennifer Thomas, Kayla Dean and Amber Dean, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and extended family.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at St. Stephen & The Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Rock Bar with Pastors Laura Lockey and Carter Dean officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen & The Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 7078 Rocky Bar Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
