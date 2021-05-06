Lewis Dorse Hensley Sr., 82, of Elkton, was called home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center surrounded by family. He was born July 15, 1938, in Rockingham County, Va., to the late Dorse Hensley and Kathleen Dean Hensley McAlister.
Mr. Hensley was a member of the Elkton Pentecostal Church. He worked on the gas line for many years and then ASR in Verona for 33 years before retiring. Even after retirement, he continued to work with painting, plumbing, masonry, carpentry and many other odd jobs.
He enjoyed sitting under the dogwood tree waving to friends and family who passed by. His hobbies included camping, family gatherings, singing (especially “White Oak on the Hill”) and spending time with his grand fur babies, “Skitcher”, “Suggy Bell” and “Buster Boo.”
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Jane McMillen Hensley. In addition to his wife, he is survived by siblings, Lorena Morris, Henry and Wallace Hensley; his children, Kathy (Steve) Lambert, Lewis (Sharon) Hensley Jr., Debbie (Floyd “Cowboy”) Gooden, Anita Hensley; his grandchildren, Misty (Richard) Rinaca, Amanda Eppard (companion, Mark Cobb), Ashley Lambert, L.D. Hensley (companion, Holly Yetter), William (Amber) Hensley, Rebecca (David) Everson, Michael Gooden, Annie (Carl “Sundance”) Sipe, Wesley Williams, Jessica (Jesse) Keckley; his great-grandchildren, Brianna, Hannah, Emma and Aidan Rinaca, Christian and Anthony Contreas, Kinzley Cobb, Jordan, Aliyah, Jaden Lambert and Serinity Tingler, Makayla, Dalton, Cameron, Denise and Katie Hensley, Blayne and Joey Gooden, Rebecca, Faith and expected River Everson, T.J., Jesse, Alan and Evan Williams, Tabitha Bruce; his great-great-grandchildren, Kaeden Asbury and expected Baylee Loschelder.
In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by his brother, Jessie Hensley; daughter, Martha Hensley; and grandchild, Rodney Williams.
Mr. Hensley was very loved by his family and all who knew him. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and paw-paw. He always had a smile on his face and never knew a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Travis Hensley officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
A visitation will be held 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the funeral home.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
