Lewis Ellis Foster, 84, of Luray, formerly of Timberville, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Skyview Springs in Luray.
Mr. Foster was born Oct. 11, 1937, and was the son of the late Grace Jones-Foster and Homer Foster.
In 1957, he married the former Alleta Lam.
He is survived by two children, Lewis Clayton Foster (wife, Dorothy) and Laverne Foster; four grandchildren, Ashley Hoak, Felicia McDaniel, Cheslyn Graves and Courtney Foster, all of Luray; and six great-grandchildren, Haley Spain, Emma Clark, Harper and Hannah McDaniel, and Lydia and Lincoln Graves.
In 1992, Lewis married Laurel J. Norton, who preceded him in death. He is survived by her three sons, Jim, John and Jeff Norton.
Mr. Foster and his late wife took care of three foster girls, Chasity Collins, Shawn Walters and Angela Dugan.
Mr. Foster is also survived by a sister, Shirley J. Wilson; two brothers, Denver Tex Foster and Dallas Foster. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Carson Foster and McAuther “Maxie” Foster; a sister, Kay Francis Foster; and a stepson, Jay Norton.
Mr. Foster worked in Northern Virginia for 30 years as a crane operator and station attendant. After moving to Timberville, he was employed at Broadway Middle School until retirement.
A private service will be held Tuesday, May 24, at the Bradley Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Gerber officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.