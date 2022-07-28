Mr. Lewis Edward Thompson, 66, of Grottoes, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, in Clark County, from injuries sustained in a trucking accident.
Lewis was born in Clifton Forge, Va., on Dec. 22, 1955, and was a son of Louis Hull and Ruth (Liptrap) Thompson.
On Oct. 6, 1990, he was united in marriage to Sherry Lambert Thompson, who survives.
He worked at J.W. Manning Trucking as a truck driver. Lewis was a classic car enthusiast. The family asks if you were one of his classic car friends, please bring your car the night of the visitation and day of service.
Lewis is survived by three daughters, April Chacon of Harrisonburg, Latasha Thompson and friend, Neil, and Kayla Thompson and companion, Marcus Dodson, both of Grottoes.
Lewis is also survived by four sisters, Vickie Smith of Arizona, Betty Jo Fleisher and husband, Wayne, of Harrisonburg, Judy Townsend and husband, Wink, of Grottoes and Sandy Shockey and husband, Gary, of Mount Sidney; eight grandchildren, Brittney Churchwell, Sierra Churchwell, McKenzie Hall, Alexis Chacon, Travis Jones, Ryder Moran, Maeleigh Thompson and Gracelyn Dodson; a great-grandson, Ace Kisling; and a great-granddaughter on the way. He is also survived by his buddy, Taz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Donald Lambert Jr., who passed on the same day.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel in Grottoes, where a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday July 31, with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
