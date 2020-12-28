Lewis Ellwood Hornick
Lewis Ellwood Hornick, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab.
Born in Elkins, W.Va., on Oct. 4, 1951, he was the son of the late Freda Hornick. He was also preceded in death by a son, John Alexander Hornick, and a granddaughter, Grace Isabella Hornick.
Mr. Hornick was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School and was retired from Wal-Mart.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Rhodes Hornick; a son, Luke Dylan Hornick, both of Harrisonburg; a sister, Mary Alice Taylor; a nephew, Kevin Taylor, both of Rockingham; an aunt, Josephine Hornick of Broadway and numerous cousins.
In keeping with Mr. Hornick’s wishes, there will be no services.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
