Lewis ‘Frank’ Moore
Aug. 21, 1933-Nov. 2, 2020
Frank was born in The Plains, Va., to James and Alice Moore. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Doris Seal Moore. Also surviving are his children: daughter, Debbie Payne and husband, Randy, of Rixeyville; sons, Jimmy Moore and wife, Karen, of Catlett, Tony Moore and wife, Beth, of Viewtown, Billy Moore and fiancé, Kim Cummings, of Winchester, Greg Moore and wife, Nicky, of Manassas; stepdaughters, Luanne Higgs and husband, Keith, of Shenandoah and Sheryl McDaniel and husband, Trey, of Luray.
He is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Tammi, Sarah, April, Michael, Jeremy, Jonathan, Ryan, Amber, Megan, Zachary, Katie and J.B and 13 great-grandchildren: Tiffani, Lillie, Dylan, Ryleigh, Ben, Dain, Jacob, Jase, Julie, Mason, Maddie, Maddox and Marshall. He will also be greatly missed by his loving dog, Mini.
When younger, Frank dedicated many years as a fire and rescue volunteer. He worked in the grocery business for almost 40 years until his retirement in 1996. When he and his wife moved to Page County, Va., he became very active in his church, Morning Star Lutheran. Frank loved his church family dearly. Frank met many lifelong friends through his love of camping. He was adored and loved by all who knew him. He loved his children deeply and exemplified how to put family first. Frank had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed making all smile.
In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Moore of Warrenton; grandson, Troy McDaniel, of Luray; a special nephew, Donnie Moore, of Manassas and first wife, Barbara Jean Moore of Warrenton.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home, Main Street, Luray, Va. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. at Morning Star Lutheran Church located on Lake Arrowhead Road in Luray. Love ones gathering for the graveside service have the option of listening to the service via FM transmission, 97.9, in their vehicle from the parking lot.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to: Morning Star Lutheran Church, 1524 Lake Arrowhead Road, Luray, VA 22835 or The Sentara RMH Foundation Hahn’s Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
