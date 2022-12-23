Lewis G. Martin, 90 , a resident of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Martin was born on June 25, 1932 in Wayne County, Ohio to the late Elmer and Bertha Ellen Wenger Martin. He was a minister of the Old Order Mennonite Church for 52 years and was a member the Riverdale Old Order Mennonite Church
On June 15, 1960, he married Mabel E. Martin, who passed away on May 5, 2022.
Surviving are his children, Edwin Martin and wife Lucinda of Rockingham, Louise Parmeter and husband Mark of Bridgewater, Marie Gingerich and husband Mark of Ft. Defiance; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and special friends, Megan Williams and husband Jason and their two sons of Charleston, South Carolina. He was the last surviving member of his family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his siblings, Abram D. Martin, John D. Martin, Amos W. Martin and Martha F. Heatwole
The body will be taken to his home, 2659 Harness Shop Road, Dayton, on Monday where friends may call from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Ministers of the Church will conduct a funeral service on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
