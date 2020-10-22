Leycester Winfield Miller Sr., 93, of Baker, W.Va., formerly of Stephens City, Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Baker, W.Va. Leycester was born Aug. 9, 1927, in Needmore, W.Va., a son of the late John Henry and Lola B. Teets Miller.
He worked as a mechanic for Clem’s Garage in Stephens City, Va., and was a member of the Holly Hill Independent Church in Mathias, W.Va.
Leycester married Lillian M. See Miller on Feb. 13, 1948, in Lost River, W.Va. Lillian died Dec. 4, 2014.
Surviving are a son, Leycester W. Miller Jr. of Wardensville, W.Va.; two daughters, Irene Haley (Allen) of Heathsville, Va., and Christy Silvious of Quicksville, Va.; a brother, Deyerle H. Miller (Etta) of Mathias, W.Va.; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Lindbergh Miller.
A graveside service will be in the Macedonia Cemetery in White Post, Va., on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Glen Turner.
Memorial contributions may be made to the E.A. Hawse Residential Trust Fund, PO Box 70, Baker, WV 26801.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, W.Va.
