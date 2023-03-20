Liesbeth M. Smith
Mrs. Liesbeth Margarete Freiwald Smith, 93, of Ashburn, Va., died March 7, 2023, at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, Va.
Mrs. Smith was born in the village of Kämmersbruch in the former East Prussia to the late Albert Freiwald and Minna Oltersdorf Freiwald.
She married Vincent Moyer Smith April 26, 1958, in Wiesbaden, Germany and emigrated to the U.S. in 1959. She lived in Falls Church where she focused on raising her children and babysitting for her grandchildren and the children of numerous neighbors until her husband’s retirement when they moved to Rockingham County. They lived there until Mr. Smith’s death in 2001, when she moved to Ashburn to be closer to her children.
Mrs. Smith is survived by three daughters, Barbara (Howard) Bernett, Evelyn Garrison, and Edie (Kevin) Hopkins; one son, James (Barbara) Keith; and one foster daughter, Ulrike Larkin, along with 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Germany and the U.S. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Heinz, Siegfried, and Walter Freiwald and two sisters, Gerda Braunroth and Edith Koch.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, Va., and a graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Perry Moyers Cemetery in Bergton, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Inova Health Foundation for Inova Loudoun’s Nursing Education Program or to a charity of one’s choice.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.